Brokerages Set Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Price Target at $158.03

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.53.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Global Payments from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the purchase, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

Global Payments Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Global Payments by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 1,002.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPN stock opened at $95.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 435.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $153.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.76.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.01). Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 454.57%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Articles

