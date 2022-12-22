Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.72.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $44.54 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $111.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.28.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Kate Haviland bought 1,100 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.98 per share, with a total value of $48,378.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,058,518.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Kate Haviland bought 1,100 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.98 per share, with a total value of $48,378.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,058,518.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $234,002.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,238.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,010 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,915 in the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 717.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

