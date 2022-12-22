Brokerages Set Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target at $79.42

Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.42.

VOYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Voya Financial

In other Voya Financial news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $97,416.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $97,416.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $524,628.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 196,752 shares in the company, valued at $12,373,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,045 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Voya Financial

Voya Financial Trading Up 3.7 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,513,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $896,627,000 after buying an additional 1,379,316 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Voya Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,890,000 after purchasing an additional 519,701 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Voya Financial by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,285,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,275,000 after purchasing an additional 345,161 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,915,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $297,391,000 after purchasing an additional 286,571 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Voya Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,291,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $199,119,000 after purchasing an additional 29,593 shares during the period.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $62.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.15. Voya Financial has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $74.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.43.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.36%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Articles

