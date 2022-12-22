Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.33.
Several research analysts have commented on CTTAY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($95.74) to €70.00 ($74.47) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($61.70) to €59.00 ($62.77) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($85.11) to €59.00 ($62.77) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of CTTAY opened at $5.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10.
About Continental Aktiengesellschaft
Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.
