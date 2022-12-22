Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $513.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $511.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $452.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $433.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.95. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $483.80. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.94 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.