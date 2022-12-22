ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) versus Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Financial Review

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) and ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Global Net Lease and ACRES Commercial Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Net Lease 0 1 1 0 2.50 ACRES Commercial Realty 0 0 1 0 3.00

Global Net Lease presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.78%. ACRES Commercial Realty has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.37%. Given ACRES Commercial Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ACRES Commercial Realty is more favorable than Global Net Lease.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Global Net Lease has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACRES Commercial Realty has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

72.1% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Global Net Lease and ACRES Commercial Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Net Lease 5.59% 1.40% 0.54% ACRES Commercial Realty 30.43% 4.12% 0.80%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Net Lease and ACRES Commercial Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Net Lease $391.23 million 3.44 $11.37 million $0.06 216.17 ACRES Commercial Realty $50.08 million 1.55 $33.92 million $0.62 14.26

ACRES Commercial Realty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Global Net Lease. ACRES Commercial Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Net Lease, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ACRES Commercial Realty beats Global Net Lease on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income tax to the extent that it distributes 100% of its REIT taxable income. The company was formerly known as Exantas Capital Corp. and changed its name to ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. in February 2021. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

