Contrasting Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) and Samsara (NYSE:IOT)

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) and Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Open Text and Samsara’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Open Text alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Open Text $3.49 billion 2.27 $397.09 million $0.55 53.26 Samsara $428.35 million 15.49 -$355.02 million ($1.06) -12.07

Open Text has higher revenue and earnings than Samsara. Samsara is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Open Text, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Open Text 0 2 5 0 2.71 Samsara 0 2 8 0 2.80

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Open Text and Samsara, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Open Text currently has a consensus price target of $44.75, suggesting a potential upside of 52.78%. Samsara has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 87.65%. Given Samsara’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Samsara is more favorable than Open Text.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.8% of Open Text shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of Samsara shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Open Text shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Open Text and Samsara’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Open Text 4.22% 19.65% 7.78% Samsara -75.47% -21.98% -13.65%

Summary

Open Text beats Samsara on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Open Text

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform. The company also provides eDiscovery platform that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics; OpenText Developer Cloud; key developer API services; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; digital process automation solutions, which enables organizations to transform into digital data-driven businesses; and OpenText Digital Experience platform. In addition, it offers customer support programs, including access to software upgrades, a knowledge base, discussions, product information, and an online mechanism to post and review trouble tickets; and consulting and learning services relating to the implementation, training, and integration of its licensed product offerings, as well as cloud services. The company serves organizations, enterprise and mid-market companies, public sector agencies, small and medium-sized businesses, and direct consumers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Google Cloud, Amazon AWS, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Corporation, Accenture plc, ATOS, Capgemini Technology Services SAS, Cognizant Technology Solutions U.S. Corp., Deloitte Consulting LLP, and Tata Consultancy Services. Open Text Corporation was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

About Samsara

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc. provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility. It serves customers across a range of industries, including transportation and logistics, construction, field services, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, and food and beverage. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.