Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) versus MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Critical Survey

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) and MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blackboxstocks and MIND C.T.I.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackboxstocks $6.11 million 0.86 -$2.62 million ($0.48) -0.83 MIND C.T.I. $26.30 million 1.66 $5.95 million $0.27 8.04

MIND C.T.I. has higher revenue and earnings than Blackboxstocks. Blackboxstocks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MIND C.T.I., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackboxstocks -102.99% -105.16% -66.60% MIND C.T.I. 24.86% 25.39% 17.43%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Blackboxstocks and MIND C.T.I.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

3.1% of Blackboxstocks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of MIND C.T.I. shares are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of Blackboxstocks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Blackboxstocks and MIND C.T.I., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackboxstocks 0 0 1 0 3.00 MIND C.T.I. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blackboxstocks presently has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 1,087.50%. Given Blackboxstocks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blackboxstocks is more favorable than MIND C.T.I..

Summary

MIND C.T.I. beats Blackboxstocks on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackboxstocks

Blackboxstocks Inc. develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About MIND C.T.I.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates billing and customer care systems in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services and Messaging. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform. Its solutions also include a workflow engine to support the implementation of business processes, including subscriber registration, order management, trouble ticket, and debt collection; and an integral point of sale solution that covers all dealer, store and cashier management, and sales cycle related activities. In addition, the company offers professional services comprising turnkey project delivery, customer support and maintenance, integration, customizations, and project management, as well as managed services, including day to day billing operational tasks to its billing and customer care customers. Further, it provides PhonEX ONE, a call management system that collects, records, and stores call information, which is used by organizations for telecom expense management, call accounting, traffic analysis, and fraud detection. The company offers its products directly, as well as through distributors and resellers primarily to communication service providers, such as traditional wireline and wireless, voice over IP, broadband IP network operators, wireless internet service providers, LTE operators, cable operators, and mobile virtual network operators. MIND C.T.I. Ltd. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Yokne'am Illit, Israel.

