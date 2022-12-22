Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.70.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Weibo from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Weibo in a research report on Monday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weibo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Weibo from $37.00 to $32.60 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Weibo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

NASDAQ WB opened at $18.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.92. Weibo has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $36.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 71.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Weibo by 149.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 10,637.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,207,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,883 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,581,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,276 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Weibo by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,692,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Weibo by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,944,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,451,000 after acquiring an additional 828,636 shares in the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

