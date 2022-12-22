Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.70.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Weibo from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Weibo in a research report on Monday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weibo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Weibo from $37.00 to $32.60 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Weibo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd.
Weibo Trading Up 4.9 %
NASDAQ WB opened at $18.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.92. Weibo has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $36.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 71.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
About Weibo
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
