ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $536.19.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NOW stock opened at $391.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 395.87, a PEG ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $667.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $391.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total transaction of $200,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at $555,429.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total transaction of $200,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,429.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,854 shares of company stock worth $9,029,090 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,369,116,000 after purchasing an additional 320,130 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,107,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,342,228,000 after buying an additional 90,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,969,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,009,542,000 after buying an additional 182,606 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 26.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,805,000 after buying an additional 827,285 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 18.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,786,783,000 after buying an additional 491,835 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

