Katapult Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 21,767 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,055% compared to the typical volume of 1,884 put options.

Insider Activity

In other Katapult news, Director Bruce Taragin bought 23,034 shares of Katapult stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $27,410.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 177,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,832.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bruce Taragin purchased 23,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $27,410.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,832.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lee Einbinder purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,218,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,989.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 289,407 shares of company stock worth $313,214. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Katapult

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Katapult during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Katapult during the first quarter valued at $30,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Katapult during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Katapult during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Katapult during the second quarter valued at $76,000. 27.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Katapult Price Performance

Katapult Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ KPLT opened at $0.89 on Thursday. Katapult has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

