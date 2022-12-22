Brokerages Set Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Target Price at $13.40

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.40.
GFI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th.
NYSE:GFI opened at $10.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.15. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.76.
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.
