Brokerages Set Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Target Price at $13.40

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

GFI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

NYSE:GFI opened at $10.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.15. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 100.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 26.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

