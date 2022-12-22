Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.24.

TREX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Trex to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Trex

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 4,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in Trex by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Trex in the 3rd quarter worth about $781,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trex in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,241,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Trex by 27,936.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Trex Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE TREX opened at $42.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.80. Trex has a twelve month low of $38.68 and a twelve month high of $137.97.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $188.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.74 million. Trex had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 36.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Trex will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Articles

