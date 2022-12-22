Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.94.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QSR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. OTR Global raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $65.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $68.54. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.45.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $1,005,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at $8,436,395.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $11,488,913.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,661,129.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $1,005,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,436,395.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth about $43,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 74.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.