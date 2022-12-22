Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkermes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Price Performance

ALKS opened at $25.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.45. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 0.61.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $252.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.45 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 11.41%. Alkermes’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

