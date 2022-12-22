Analysts Set AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Target Price at $145.67

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGCO. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AGCO to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insider Transactions at AGCO

In related news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $185,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,569.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AGCO

AGCO Stock Up 3.1 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of AGCO by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter worth $1,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $134.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.58. AGCO has a 52-week low of $88.55 and a 52-week high of $150.28.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.06. AGCO had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AGCO will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.47%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

