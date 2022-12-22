Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ULCC. Citigroup raised their target price on Frontier Group to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Frontier Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Frontier Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen increased their price target on Frontier Group from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Frontier Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.92. Frontier Group has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Frontier Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULCC. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,606,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Frontier Group by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 747,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after purchasing an additional 175,700 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.