Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RCI shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$69.50 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Rogers Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

NYSE RCI opened at $44.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.95. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $36.23 and a 1-year high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Rogers Communications

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.367 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.61%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $552,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Rogers Communications by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in Rogers Communications by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. 44.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

