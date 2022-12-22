Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €79.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($84.04) price target on Aurubis (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NDA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €78.00 ($82.98) price target on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($117.02) price target on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

ETR NDA opened at €81.42 ($86.62) on Wednesday. Aurubis has a one year low of €51.00 ($54.26) and a one year high of €116.85 ($124.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €70.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is €67.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion and a PE ratio of 4.59.

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

