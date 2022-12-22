Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €25.60 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €25.60 ($27.23) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EVK. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($24.47) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €34.00 ($36.17) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.00 ($15.96) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.80 ($20.00) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €19.00 ($20.21) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday.

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

FRA EVK opened at €18.00 ($19.14) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($28.49) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($35.07). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €18.54 and its 200 day moving average is €19.60.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

