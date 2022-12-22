DCC (LON:DCC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3,992.00

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,992 ($48.49) and last traded at GBX 4,000 ($48.59), with a volume of 15169 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,045 ($49.14).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DCC from GBX 5,800 ($70.46) to GBX 4,800 ($58.31) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on DCC from GBX 5,550 ($67.42) to GBX 4,500 ($54.66) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($91.11) price target on shares of DCC in a report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DCC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,442 ($78.26).

Get DCC alerts:

DCC Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,527.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,878.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.55. The firm has a market cap of £4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,255.93.

DCC Cuts Dividend

About DCC

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a GBX 60.04 ($0.73) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. DCC’s payout ratio is 53.43%.

(Get Rating)

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.