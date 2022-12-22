DCC (LON:DCC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3,992.00

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,992 ($48.49) and last traded at GBX 4,000 ($48.59), with a volume of 15169 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,045 ($49.14).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DCC from GBX 5,800 ($70.46) to GBX 4,800 ($58.31) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on DCC from GBX 5,550 ($67.42) to GBX 4,500 ($54.66) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($91.11) price target on shares of DCC in a report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DCC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,442 ($78.26).
DCC Stock Up 0.5 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,527.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,878.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.55. The firm has a market cap of £4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,255.93.
DCC Cuts Dividend
About DCC
DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.
