Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.26

Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 9.26 and last traded at 9.51, with a volume of 2063200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 9.81.

Separately, Cowen cut their price target on Sweetgreen to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -3.90.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

