Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $293.20

Shares of Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 293.20 ($3.56) and last traded at GBX 296.30 ($3.60), with a volume of 718532 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 307.20 ($3.73).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Harbour Energy from GBX 675 ($8.20) to GBX 585 ($7.11) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Harbour Energy from GBX 480 ($5.83) to GBX 320 ($3.89) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Harbour Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 347.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 380.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 373.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Harbour Energy

In other news, insider Simon Henry purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 415 ($5.04) per share, for a total transaction of £41,500 ($50,413.02).

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

