Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.91

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 1.91 and last traded at 1.91, with a volume of 1462800 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KIND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Nextdoor to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $3.75 to $2.85 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $2.50 to $2.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Nextdoor Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is 2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is 2.92. The company has a market cap of $709.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextdoor

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported -0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of -0.09. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 61.16%. The business had revenue of 53.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 54.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nextdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Nextdoor in the first quarter valued at $280,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Nextdoor by 79.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Nextdoor by 68.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nextdoor by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 957,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 78,526 shares during the last quarter. 31.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

