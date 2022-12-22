Contrasting ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) and Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN)

ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY – Get Rating) and Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ImageWare Systems and Clearwater Analytics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImageWare Systems $3.47 million 0.13 $9.28 million N/A N/A Clearwater Analytics $252.02 million 17.65 -$8.21 million ($0.02) -933.00

ImageWare Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clearwater Analytics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

3.9% of ImageWare Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of Clearwater Analytics shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.7% of ImageWare Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Clearwater Analytics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

ImageWare Systems has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clearwater Analytics has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ImageWare Systems and Clearwater Analytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImageWare Systems 236.30% -55.58% 119.29% Clearwater Analytics -1.69% 1.00% 0.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for ImageWare Systems and Clearwater Analytics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImageWare Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Clearwater Analytics 1 2 5 0 2.50

Clearwater Analytics has a consensus price target of $18.14, suggesting a potential downside of 2.77%. Given Clearwater Analytics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Clearwater Analytics is more favorable than ImageWare Systems.

Summary

Clearwater Analytics beats ImageWare Systems on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ImageWare Systems

ImageWare Systems, Inc. operates as a biometric solution provider in the United States and internationally. It offers Imageware Biometric Engine, a biometric identity and authentication database built for multi-biometric enrollment, management, and authentication. The company also provides Imageware Proof that enables an entity to prove user identity from their biometrics, government issued ID, and credit bureau data; Imageware Capture that enables the capture of biographic and biometric details, such as face, fingerprint, palm print, and iris, as well as scars, marks, and tattoos; Imageware Identify, which enables a user to identify others from their biometrics; and Imageware Investigate that enables an officer to create digital lineups. In addition, it offers Imageware Credential that enables a user to design, build, and print badges for access control systems, which includes tickets, smart badges, wristbands, personal identity verification cards, and others; Imageware Digital ID, a decentralized identity service that enables self-sovereign identity underpinned by blockchain technology tied to biometrics; and Imageware Authenticate, which enables users to leverage multimodal biometrics hosted in a central server or cloud to log in to services and applications from a device. Further, the company provides Law Enforcement 2.0 solution which enables state, local, and federal agencies to capture, archive, search, retrieve, and share digital images, fingerprints, and other biometrics, as well as criminal history records on a stand-alone, networked, wireless or browser-based platform. It serves airports and seaports, education, financial, government, healthcare, and law enforcement industries. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions. Its Clearwater Prism solution enables self-service access to data feeds from accounting, compliance, performance, and risk systems, including those offered by the company and other third-party software vendors, as well as provides flexible reporting to various users. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

