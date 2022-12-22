IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) & Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) Financial Analysis

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) and Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

IBEX has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Commerce has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IBEX and Beyond Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IBEX 4.73% 28.36% 9.52% Beyond Commerce -32.60% N/A -25.70%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IBEX $493.57 million 0.98 $22.99 million $1.29 20.57 Beyond Commerce $4.24 million 0.97 -$9.16 million N/A N/A

This table compares IBEX and Beyond Commerce’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

IBEX has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Commerce.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for IBEX and Beyond Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IBEX 0 1 3 0 2.75 Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A

IBEX currently has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.15%. Given IBEX’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe IBEX is more favorable than Beyond Commerce.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.2% of IBEX shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Beyond Commerce shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IBEX beats Beyond Commerce on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience. As of June 30, 2022, the company operated 34 customer engagement and four customer acquisition delivery centers. It serves banking and financial services, delivery and logistics, health tech and wellness, high tech, retail and e-commerce, streaming and entertainment, travel and hospitality, and utility industries. The company was formerly known as IBEX Holdings Limited and changed its name to IBEX Limited in September 2019. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia. IBEX Limited is a subsidiary of The Resource Group International Limited.

About Beyond Commerce

Beyond Commerce, Inc. engages in the business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer feedback management, customer experience, business network, and BYOC analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc. in February 2009. Beyond Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

