Contrasting ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) and Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) and ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Farfetch and ICTS International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farfetch 1 4 11 0 2.63 ICTS International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Farfetch presently has a consensus price target of $13.31, indicating a potential upside of 241.35%. Given Farfetch’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Farfetch is more favorable than ICTS International.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Farfetch has a beta of 2.76, suggesting that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICTS International has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Farfetch and ICTS International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farfetch 26.67% 58.40% 13.13% ICTS International N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Farfetch and ICTS International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farfetch $2.26 billion 0.66 $1.47 billion ($1.81) -2.15 ICTS International $324.93 million 0.81 $34.81 million N/A N/A

Farfetch has higher revenue and earnings than ICTS International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.1% of Farfetch shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.4% of ICTS International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Farfetch beats ICTS International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About ICTS International

ICTS International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides airport security and other aviation services, and authentication technology services in the Netherlands, Germany, the United States, Spain, and internationally. The company offers security consulting and security handling services, including security screening, checkpoint screening, cargo screening, hold baggage screening, X-ray operator training, and integrated services, as well as passengers security screening and cargo security services; various aviation security training programs and seminars; and aviation security consulting services in the areas of risk analysis, security concept development, security system design, implementation and assimilation, security surveys and audits, and explosive detection dog handling. Its security and other services also comprise limited security services, including charter flight screening for airlines, cargo and aircraft security screening, catering security screening, and aircraft search to detect dangerous objects; and non-security services, such as agent services, guard services, queue monitors assisting passengers before the checkpoint, aircraft cleaning, janitorial, skycap passengers luggage, wheelchair attendant, baggage handling, VIP meet and greet services, and equipment for passengers with restricted mobility, as well as shuttle services to airline crews. The company also develops and sells authentication security software to financial and other institutions; New Advanced Passenger Screening, an IT-system that enables pre-departure analysis of passenger information; I-Check document scan stand and tablet application; security airport realtime application, a tool that provides the missing link between HR and the operational daily business of running a security operation; and realtime operational management, as well as authentication systems and solutions. ICTS International N.V. was founded in 1982 and is based in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

