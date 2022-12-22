Analysts Set Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target at $38.10

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Maxar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maxar Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,456,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,407,000 after acquiring an additional 434,992 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 58.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,164,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,965,000 after acquiring an additional 431,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,935,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,228,000 after acquiring an additional 424,367 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 67.8% in the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 859,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,415,000 after acquiring an additional 347,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 51.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 963,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,001,000 after acquiring an additional 328,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Price Performance

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $51.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.00. Maxar Technologies has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $51.93.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.17 million. Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.72%. On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxar Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

