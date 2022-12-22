Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $400.23.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Mastercard to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.
In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.
MA stock opened at $345.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $332.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $333.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.42.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.58%.
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
