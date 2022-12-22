PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Receives $17.63 Average PT from Brokerages

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.63.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PG&E Stock Performance

NYSE PCG opened at $15.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average of $12.88. PG&E has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Insider Activity at PG&E

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $516,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,372,824.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PG&E

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PG&E by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,230,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,880,000 after buying an additional 5,232,503 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in PG&E by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 193,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 27,317 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in PG&E by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 100,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 43,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

