Analysts Set Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Price Target at C$50.86

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$50.86.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PPL. National Bankshares upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$49.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, September 26th. CIBC raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. CSFB lowered Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 2.3 %

TSE PPL opened at C$46.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$25.41 billion and a PE ratio of 9.58. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$37.51 and a 52 week high of C$53.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.08.

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 6,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.33, for a total transaction of C$305,253.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$670,801.56. Insiders purchased 266 shares of company stock valued at $11,663 in the last three months.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.