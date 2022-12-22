Brokerages Set Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target at GBX 5,267.50

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,267.50 ($63.99).

Several research analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($52.24) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup downgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($70.46) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,600 ($55.88) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,400 ($65.60) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 5,782 ($70.24) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of £93.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 652.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,235.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,050.05. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,424.50 ($53.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,343 ($77.05).

Insider Transactions at Rio Tinto Group

About Rio Tinto Group

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 4,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,571 ($67.67), for a total value of £276,544.44 ($335,938.34).

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.