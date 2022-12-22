WPP plc (LON:WPP) Receives GBX 1,139.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,139.14 ($13.84).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WPP. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on WPP from GBX 915 ($11.12) to GBX 864 ($10.50) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,290 ($15.67) to GBX 1,210 ($14.70) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on WPP from GBX 900 ($10.93) to GBX 850 ($10.33) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,370 ($16.64) to GBX 1,100 ($13.36) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

WPP stock opened at GBX 820.80 ($9.97) on Friday. WPP has a 1 year low of GBX 713 ($8.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,231.50 ($14.96). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 818.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 807.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.86, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of £8.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,492.36.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

