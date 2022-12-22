Brokerages Set Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Price Target at $17.27

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.73.

MPW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of MPW stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.84. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $24.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.77%.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.