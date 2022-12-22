Brokerages Set B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) PT at GBX 495

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 495 ($6.01).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 395 ($4.80) to GBX 415 ($5.04) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.77) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 414 ($5.03) to GBX 555 ($6.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 440 ($5.34) to GBX 300 ($3.64) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

LON:BME opened at GBX 415.70 ($5.05) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 374.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 373.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of £4.16 billion and a PE ratio of 1,065.90. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of GBX 289 ($3.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 651.40 ($7.91).

B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend

About B&M European Value Retail

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

(Get Rating)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.