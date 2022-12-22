Financial Comparison: Spruce Power (SPRU) and Its Competitors

Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Rating) is one of 72 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Spruce Power to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Spruce Power and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Spruce Power alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spruce Power -272.74% -14.94% -10.08% Spruce Power Competitors -451.37% -12.85% -4.65%

Volatility & Risk

Spruce Power has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spruce Power’s competitors have a beta of 1.67, suggesting that their average share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Spruce Power $15.60 million $28.79 million -2.09 Spruce Power Competitors $5.02 billion $125.56 million 20.27

This table compares Spruce Power and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Spruce Power’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Spruce Power. Spruce Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.3% of Spruce Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Spruce Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Spruce Power and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spruce Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Spruce Power Competitors 428 2206 2963 46 2.47

As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 29.67%. Given Spruce Power’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Spruce Power has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Spruce Power competitors beat Spruce Power on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Spruce Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles. In addition, the company offers vehicle electrification and infrastructure solutions, and charging stations. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.