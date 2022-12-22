Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Receives $193.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $193.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAA. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

NYSE MAA opened at $155.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.69 and a 200 day moving average of $164.96. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $141.13 and a 1 year high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.25%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $149,211.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,278.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,668,000 after buying an additional 108,672 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 107,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after buying an additional 39,358 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

