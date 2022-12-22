iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) PT Lowered to $153.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $167.00 to $153.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 57.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IRTC. BTIG Research reduced their target price on iRhythm Technologies to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $96.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 1.41. iRhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $90.80 and a 52 week high of $169.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Transactions at iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $103.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.43 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.31% and a negative net margin of 33.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,554,357.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,927,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,702 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,554,357.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,927,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,699 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,068 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $84,724,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,237,000 after purchasing an additional 534,300 shares in the last quarter. LTS One Management LP raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 51.0% during the second quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,746,000 after purchasing an additional 515,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 130.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 486,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,501,000 after purchasing an additional 275,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 14.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,306,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,617,000 after purchasing an additional 169,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Further Reading

