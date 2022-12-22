Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Fuel Tech from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of FTEK stock opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29. Fuel Tech has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.69 million, a P/E ratio of -32.75 and a beta of 4.33.

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $8.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEK. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 33,691 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

