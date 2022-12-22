New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NYMT shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jonestrading dropped their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ NYMT opened at $2.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a current ratio of 11.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.69. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $3.89.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYMT. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 177,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 60,811 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 390,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 15,897 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,414,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,810,000 after purchasing an additional 664,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 218,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 31,562 shares during the last quarter. 54.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New York Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.