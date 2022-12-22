New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.75.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NYMT shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jonestrading dropped their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance
NASDAQ NYMT opened at $2.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a current ratio of 11.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.69. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $3.89.
New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYMT. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 177,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 60,811 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 390,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 15,897 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,414,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,810,000 after purchasing an additional 664,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 218,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 31,562 shares during the last quarter. 54.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About New York Mortgage Trust
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.
