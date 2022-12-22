Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) PT Raised to $325.00 at Evercore ISI

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $175.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MDGL. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.36.

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $289.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.65 and a 200-day moving average of $73.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 0.90. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $289.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.05) by ($0.70). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -16.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

