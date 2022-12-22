Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Separately, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Biocept in a report on Monday, October 3rd.
Biocept Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BIOC opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92. Biocept has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $4.02. The company has a market cap of $9.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Institutional Trading of Biocept
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biocept stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Biocept worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Biocept
Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.
