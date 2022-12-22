Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Calithera Biosciences Stock Up 0.8 %
Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. Calithera Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.64.
Calithera Biosciences Company Profile
Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.
