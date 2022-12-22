Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. Calithera Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.64.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALA. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 496,100 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,976,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 120,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

