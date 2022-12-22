BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.
BlackBerry Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BB opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $9.67.
About BlackBerry
