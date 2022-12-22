First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

First Northwest Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $23.77. The stock has a market cap of $145.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average is $15.78.

First Northwest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.36 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 17.17%. Equities research analysts predict that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in First Northwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $417,000. State Street Corp increased its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 153.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 29,502 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.