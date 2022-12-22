StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Ark Restaurants Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.99. Ark Restaurants has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants
About Ark Restaurants
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ark Restaurants (ARKR)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.