StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.99. Ark Restaurants has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

About Ark Restaurants

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $744,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ark Restaurants by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

