Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.49. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $22.24.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Agile Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 458,300 shares during the period. 19.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.