Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut shares of Aeterna Zentaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Aeterna Zentaris Price Performance

AEZS stock opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37. Aeterna Zentaris has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.32.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris ( NASDAQ:AEZS Get Rating ) (TSE:AEZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 million. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 252.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aeterna Zentaris will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

