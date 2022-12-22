Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Up 7.4 %

Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transportadora de Gas del Sur

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGS. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter valued at about $2,394,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,638 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 99,142 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the third quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

