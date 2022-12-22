Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of SYY opened at $77.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sysco has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.50 and a 200 day moving average of $82.32.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.50%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Sysco by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.9% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.9% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in Sysco by 558.4% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 27,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 23,521 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

